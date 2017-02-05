Crime - Sacto 911

February 5, 2017 4:46 PM

Galt woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after hitting parked cars, crashing her vehicle

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Andy Furillo

afurillo@sacbee.com

A drunken Galt woman sideswiped two parked cars and clipped another one that was in motion before she crashed her own vehicle and wound up in jail, police said.

Wendy Lynn Bavarogarawitz, 45, was booked on two felony counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and remained in the Sacramento County Main Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail on Sunday, jail records showed.

A passenger in the moving vehicle that Bavarogarawitz struck with her car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the 6:10 p.m. collision Saturday at C and 4th streets in Galt, according to a police press release.

Andy Furillo: 916-321-1141, @andyfurillo

Crime - Sacto 911

