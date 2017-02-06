Sacramento street racers get tickets in Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies said they handed out dozens of tickets to street racers from Sacramento on Sunday in Patterson.
Deputies said that the motorists came to Stanislaus County to participate in or watch a side show, which often means driving in circles with tires smoking.
A sheriff’s deparment Facebook post said that a police air unit saw the group go from an old aviation strip to a WalMart parking lot where they did “donuts.” They ended up next to a sports park where they parked and were approached by officers.
Once a sufficient number of Stanislaus County deputies were on scene the group was contacted.
Patterson police said 48 tickets were written. One vehicle was towed and one person was arrested.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
