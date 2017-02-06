Jackknifed big rig in downtown Sacramento backs up traffic

A big rig jackknifed on northbound Interstate 5 just before noon near J Street in downtown Sacramento.
The rig is blocking the fast lane and the lane next to it, snarling traffic as vehicles slow to move through the area. The driver of the rig is out of his vehicle and walking around, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident webpage.
A big rig tow truck has been called. Meanwhile, it is reported that a fuel tank on the big rig is leaking and that firefighters are responding to the scene.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
