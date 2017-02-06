Jackknifed big rig in downtown Sacramento backs up traffic

1:19 Vigil for missing Yolo teens at Woodland church Pause

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:48 Placer County Sheriff's Office explains fatal police shooting near Squaw Valley

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

0:34 Witness describes wires running into gas tank as bomb threat closes Tower Bridge

7:08 See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

0:57 Why seat belts are so important, from safety-savvy kids and CDOT

0:25 Tower Bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb

2:00 How police shootings and protests are leading to reform measures