February 6, 2017 2:56 PM

Online fund supports Tahoe Park barbershop robbed, spray painted in racist attack

By Ed Fletcher

efletcher@sacbee.com

An online fundraising effort supporting the Tahoe Park barbershop vandalized with racist epithets last month is nearing its $5,000 goal.

The late-night break-in and vandalism on Jan. 30 targeted two Tahoe Park businesses. While MoMo’s restaurant suffered a broken window and soon reopened, Supreme Barber Lounge remains closed.

The barbershop needs our help. Let’s all feel the love.

GoFundMe page effort to raise $5,000 for Supreme Barber Lounge in Tahoe Park

The GoFundMe page asks backers to “Help fight racism in Tahoe Park.”

In two days, it raised $4,030 of its $5,000 goal.

“The barbershop got the brunt of the racist vandalism,” according to the page, which outlined damage sustained at the business including a racial epithet and a swastika spray-painted on the walls, slashed salon chairs and stolen equipment.

Glen Miller, a co-owner of MoMo’s, thanked the community last week and asked people to support the adjoining barbershop.

The fund page urges community unity.

“The barbershop needs our help,” it reads. “Let’s all feel the love.”

Ed Fletcher: 916-321-1269, @NewsFletch

