February 6, 2017 5:07 PM

Fire crews work to recover body of tree trimmer in south Sacramento

By Cathy Locke

A tree trimmer who was reported unresponsive in a tree in south Sacramento has died, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Fire crews responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a report or a worker in a tree who was unresponsive. Chris Harvey, a Fire Department spokesman said firefighters had difficulty reaching the worker because of downed limbs.

The Fire Department in a Twitter post confirmed that the worker was dead. No details on the circumstances were available.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

