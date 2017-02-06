Fire crews work to recover body of tree trimmer in south Sacramento

A tree trimmer who was reported unresponsive in a tree in south Sacramento has died, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Fire crews responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a report or a worker in a tree who was unresponsive. Chris Harvey, a Fire Department spokesman said firefighters had difficulty reaching the worker because of downed limbs.
The Fire Department in a Twitter post confirmed that the worker was dead. No details on the circumstances were available.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
