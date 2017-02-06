One man arrested, another sought in Roseville-area home invasion

One of two men sought in connection with a Roseville-area home invasion robbery has been arrested.
Daryl James Goddard, 38, of Citrus Heights was taken into custody by Placer County deputies in Dutch Flat on Friday night, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that an arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, Dwight Bailey, 35, of Sacramento. Bailey is also known to frequent Stockton and Galt, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The two men are sought in a home invasion robbery that occurred about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Frances Drive in an unincorporated area near Roseville. The Sheriff’s Office reported that two men went to the front door of the home carrying a bouquet of flowers. They then forced their way inside an held a woman at gunpoint while they took a safe containing valuables, a sheriff’s news release said.
Two children were in the home at the time, but no one was injured, the release said.
A white pickup truck believed to have been driven by the two men has not been located. The Sheriff’s Office, which released a surveillance photo of the truck, described it as a white Ford pickup with a white camper shell and white front bumper, without a front license plate.
Goddard was booked into Placer County Jail on suspicion of home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, criminal threats, conspiracy and child endangerment. He remained in custody Monday in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments