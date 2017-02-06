Sutter sheriff reports new leads in 2000 missing person case

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has renewed its investigation of a 2000 missing person case involving the disappearance of 27-year-old mother.
Investigators are pursuing new information and investigative leads received in the case of Pushpinder Sangha, who was last seen at 11:49 a.m. Feb. 11, 2000, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The woman lived in the 12000 block North Butte Road in Live Oak and left behind a 4-year-old son, the news release said. She missed a Feb. 23, 2000 appointment with the Immigration and Naturalization Service.
She was described as East Indian, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Pushpinder Sangha is asked to call the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 530-822-7307.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments