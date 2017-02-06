Crime - Sacto 911

February 6, 2017 9:59 PM

Wilton residents warned flooding likely along Cosumnes River

By Cathy Locke

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning Wilton residents along the Cosumnes River to prepare for expected flooding.

The warning noted that the National Weather Service is forecasting that the river gauge at Michigan Bar on the Cosumnes River will reach flood stage of 12 feet at 5 a.m. Tuesday, and flood waters are expected to reach 14.9 feet by 2 p.m., according to a news release.

The OES warned Wilton-area residents to expect flooding along roadways, advising them to plan an escape route and not to drive through flooded areas. Residents also are advised to take an emergency kit with them when leaving home Tuesday morning, in case roads are flooded and they are unable to reach their homes in the afternoon.

Updates on water levels and potential flooding are available online at www.sacflood.org.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

