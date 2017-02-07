Worker whose body was recovered from Sacramento tree is identified

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified a tree trimmer who died Monday while working in a large tree.
He was identified as Heriberto Rangel-Montoya, 39, of Sacramento.
Firefighters were called to the 4800 block of 42nd Street in Oak Park about 4 p.m. Monday where the man was reported in the tree. It is unclear how his death occurred.
The worker was about 25 feet off the ground pinned in the tree, according to a Sacramento Fire Department spokesman. When firefighters arrived, branches were hanging down in the way, but they got a 35-foot ladder up as quickly as possible to check for Rangel-Montoya’s vital signs.
Once it was determined that he was dead, firefighters used an aerial ladder truck to recover the body.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments