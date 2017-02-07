Police release photos of men sought in Roseville sexual assault

Roseville police are asking the public’s help in identifying two men sought in connection with a sexual assault.
Police released surveillance photos of the men Tuesday. They are suspected of drugging a woman at a bar in Old Roseville in mid-January, and were then seen escorting her out of the bar, according to a Police Department news release. The woman later was sexually assaulted at an unknown location, according to police.
One of the men is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, with a stocky build, brown hair and a full beard. He was wearing a baseball cap and plaid shirt.
The other man is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, with short hair and a “preppy” look. He was wearing a dark sweater, although it appeared light-colored in an outside surveillance photo, according to the news release.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the men to email Detective Kate Quartarolo at kquartarolo@roseville.ca.us.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
