February 7, 2017 10:47 PM

Two people killed in I-80 crash involving wrong-way driver

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Two people were killed in a collision Tuesday night involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 in Sacramento.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on eastbound I-80 just east of Northgate Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident website. Multiple vehicles reportedly were involved. A vehicle was reported traveling westbound in eastbound lanes.

Officer Chad Hertzell, a CHP spokesman, confirmed that two people had died but no details were available.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

