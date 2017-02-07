Two people killed in I-80 crash involving wrong-way driver

Two people were killed in a collision Tuesday night involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 in Sacramento.
The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on eastbound I-80 just east of Northgate Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident website. Multiple vehicles reportedly were involved. A vehicle was reported traveling westbound in eastbound lanes.
Officer Chad Hertzell, a CHP spokesman, confirmed that two people had died but no details were available.
