Man killed by wrong-way driver on I-80 is identified as West Sacramento man

A man killed by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 in a head-on collision Tuesday night has been identified by Sacramento County Coroner’s deputies.
The coroner’s website listed his name as Fernando Bravo Maya, 24, of West Sacramento.
Wrong way driver causes fatal collision on EB I-80 east of Northgate Blvd. pic.twitter.com/DFk3J9whUE— Jose M. Estrella (@Jmestrella86) February 8, 2017
The California Highway Patrol said that a woman driving a dark Ford Mustang was seen shortly before 10 p.m. driving westbound on eastbound Interstate 80 at Watt Avenue.
The woman’s car sideswiped a Chevrolet Impala near Raley Boulevard before continuing on.
Can blinking lights, reflectors stop Sacramento wrong-way drivers?
Near Northgate Boulevard, the still-unidentified motorist was driving in the fast lane when she slammed head-on into a Dodge Challenger driven by Maya. Both drivers were killed upon impact.
CHP officers responded based on the initial report of the wrong-way driver, but they were not able to stop her before the collision.
The collision shut down eastbound Interstate 80 for more than two hours as CHP conducted an investigation and the bodies were removed from the wreckage.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is conducting toxicology tests to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments