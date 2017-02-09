Man sought in series of Citrus Heights home burglaries

Citrus Heights police are investigating a series of early-morning home burglaries that have occurred on the city's west side, just east of Interstate 80.
The most recent incident occurred Thursday morning on Ironbark Court.
One person is believed to be responsible for the burglaries and is thought to be using open space and creek areas as escape routes, according to a Police Department news release.
In many of the burglaries, the intruder entered unlocked doors or windows, and has taken small items and cash from homes, police said.
The man is described as white or Hispanic, wearing dark clothes and a light blue or gray hooded sweatshirt. In some instances, residents spotted him inside their home, and he fled.
Police ask people who live or frequent neighborhoods adjacent to Interstate 80 to be on the lookout for anyone matching the man’s description and to report any suspicious activity to the Police Department at 916-727-5500.
