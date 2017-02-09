Sacramento Fire rescues two victims from American River

The Sacramento Fire Department removes two victims from the American River near Cal Expo on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Sacramento Fire Department via Twitter @SacFirePIO

Crime - Sacto 911

Watch: Placer deputies arrest Loomis man on suspicion of vehicle burglary, fraud

Placer County Sheriff's property crimes detectives arrested a Loomis man Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, on suspicion of vehicle burglary and subsequent use of the victim's credit card to make fraudulent purchases. Gavin Rene Arevalo, 30, was taken into custody at his home after investigators obtained video surveillance showing him using the stolen credit card at a gas station. He was booked at the Placer County Jail and charged with burglary, identify theft, unlawful use of an access card, possession of personal identifying information, and possession of a controlled substance.

Crime - Sacto 911

Donner Summit-area skier rescued

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew rescued an injured skier from the Tahoe back country Friday, using a hoist to pull the man up into the copter and fly him to a waiting ambulance. The rescue took place in a remote area near Donner Summit about 1 p.m.

Crime - Sacto 911

Strong door confines North Sacramento fire's destruction to family's garage

The Sacramento Fire Department mopped up on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, after a fire destroyed a garage and its contents -- including two vehicles -- on Rudger Way in North Sacramento, expressing concern over the family's displacement but satisfaction that the blaze was held to the garage by a fire-rated door. Sac Fire said it was the third time this month that a fire-rated door did its job properly.

Crime - Sacto 911

Newcastle kidnapping suspect arrested

A Sacramento man is in Placer County Jail, accused of kidnapping his former girlfriend. Thomas Medlock, 54, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday night after allegedly kidnapping the woman earlier in the day in Newcastle, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Editor's Choice Videos