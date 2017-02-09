Sacramento Fire rescues two victims from American River

Placer County Sheriff's property crimes detectives arrested a Loomis man Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, on suspicion of vehicle burglary and subsequent use of the victim's credit card to make fraudulent purchases. Gavin Rene Arevalo, 30, was taken into custody at his home after investigators obtained video surveillance showing him using the stolen credit card at a gas station. He was booked at the Placer County Jail and charged with burglary, identify theft, unlawful use of an access card, possession of personal identifying information, and possession of a controlled substance.