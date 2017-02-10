Fatal crash slows traffic on Highway 50 through Rancho Cordova

A fatal crash closed most lanes of Highway 50 near Zinfandel Drive Friday morning in the Rancho Cordova area.
At one point only one lane was open on eastbound Highway 50, creating a big backup as motorists inched by the crash. Three lanes had opened by 6 a.m. Friday, but traffic was still snarled.
The crash, first reported about 4:30 a.m., involved at least three vehicles. Motorists were advised to take other ways to travel to morning destinations if they normally use eastbound Highway 50 through Rancho Cordova.
The California Highway Patrol said there is no estimate on when the crash would be cleared. Details on the crash are expected later Friday.
