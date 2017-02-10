Three people suffer burn injuries after escaping apartment fire in Arden Arcade

Two people were sent to the hospital with severe burns after an early morning fire struck in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
A third person also received minor burn injuries, but did not go to the hospital, said Brian Gonsalves, district spokesman.
Fire crews were sent out to the 3700 block of Morse Avenue, near Auburn Boulevard, at 5:45 a.m. after receiving reports of an apartment fire. When they arrived, they spotted flames coming from a bottom unit in a six-unit apartment building.
Crews entered the building and were able to knock down the blaze, Gonsalves said.
The burn victims were able to make their way out from homes. The two burn victims with the most severe injuries, a man and woman who appeared to be in their 30s, lived in the unit where the fire had started. He said the third person with less severe burns, an elderly man, lived in an upstairs unit.
Gonsalves said a total of 10 people, including children, were displaced from the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
