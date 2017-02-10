Crime - Sacto 911

February 10, 2017 10:18 AM

FBI video shows one of Yolo County teens who vanished

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The FBI has released a video of one of the Yolo County teens who has vanished under suspicious circumstances.

The bureau is offering a reward of up to $10,000 in the search for 17-year-olds Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios. The teens attended Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland until they disappeared 25 days apart.

Woodland Police Chief Dan Bellini said that the cases are connected and both are suspicious in nature.

Rios, of Esparto, disappeared overnight Oct. 16 and was initially thought to have run away.

Moore, a resident of Woodland, was reported missing by his mother on Nov. 6, 2016. He attended school on Nov. 4, 2016, and later cashed a check.

The FBI released a security camera video of Moore at California Check Cashing at 115 Main St. in Woodland. The video shows him entering the business, speaking with a cashier and then leaving with a paper in his hand.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

