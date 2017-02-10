Helicopter plucks 81-year-old man from flood waters in Plumas County

Flood waters in Plumas County nearly claimed an 81-year-old man Friday afternoon.
The Indian Valley resident tried to drive across Arlington Bridge near Crescent Mills despite several inches of water on the bridge surface. When his vehicle stalled he stepped out of it and was immediately swept downstream, said Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood.
Hagwood was 30 seconds away in an Air National Guard helicopter assessing flood damage and the need for evacuations in Indian Valley. The helicopter swooped down over Indian Creek and lowered a trained rescue officer to the man, who was clinging to a willow tree 100 yards below the bridge.
He was successfully lifted into the helicopter, Hagwood said.
“Another two minutes and he would have been gone,” he said.
The unnamed victim was transported to Plumas District Hospital.
Four days of heavy rains have inundated streams throughout the rural area, pushing them over their banks and onto roadways.
Highway 70 closed Friday near Portola when the middle fork of the Feather River spilled onto the road. Officials expected the river to crest around midnight Friday night and cause significant problems around the city in eastern Plumas County, Hagwood said.
In Indian Valley, the community of Greenville was isolated most of Friday due to several feet of water on southbound Highway 89 near Crescent Mills, and to mudslides blocking the road north to Canyondam. The northbound section opened late Friday afternoon to one-way escorted traffic.
The 140 residents of nearby Taylorsville were also isolated due to flooded county roads in one direction and the waters of Indian Creek, which breached Arlington Bridge Thursday afternoon.
Westbound Highway 70 has been closed since Tuesday from Jarbo Gap to the intersection with Highway 89 due to rock- and mud-slides. Part of the damage has been caused by Bucks Lake, which began overflowing its spillway Thursday and continues to send water into the Feather River Canyon 10 miles to the west.
