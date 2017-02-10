Crime - Sacto 911

February 10, 2017 8:12 PM

PG&E to follow up on Folsom gas leak repairs

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Pacific Gas and Electric employees this weekend will be surveying neighborhoods affected by natural gas leaks last month to make sure problems have been corrected.

Teresa Jimenez, a PG&E spokeswoman, said Picarro vehicles – sport utility vehicles equipped with highly sensitive methane “sniffing” equipment – will be driving though neighborhoods during night and early morning hours throughout the weekend.

She said residents in the area where the surveys are planned have been notified via automated phone calls. If data gathered during the survey indicates possible gas leaks, the locations will be checked by surveyors on foot, Jimenez said.

A high-pressure problem at a gas regulator in Folsom was detected Jan. 25 by personnel at PG&E’s San Ramon gas control center. The utility took the gas regulator station out of service when the pressurization problem was found. Over the next three days, 10 Picarro vehicles, approximately 80 surveyors on foot and nine repair crews worked to detect and fix 34 leaks.

The problems occurred primarily in Folsom’s eastern area.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos