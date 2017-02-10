PG&E to follow up on Folsom gas leak repairs

Pacific Gas and Electric employees this weekend will be surveying neighborhoods affected by natural gas leaks last month to make sure problems have been corrected.
Teresa Jimenez, a PG&E spokeswoman, said Picarro vehicles – sport utility vehicles equipped with highly sensitive methane “sniffing” equipment – will be driving though neighborhoods during night and early morning hours throughout the weekend.
She said residents in the area where the surveys are planned have been notified via automated phone calls. If data gathered during the survey indicates possible gas leaks, the locations will be checked by surveyors on foot, Jimenez said.
A high-pressure problem at a gas regulator in Folsom was detected Jan. 25 by personnel at PG&E’s San Ramon gas control center. The utility took the gas regulator station out of service when the pressurization problem was found. Over the next three days, 10 Picarro vehicles, approximately 80 surveyors on foot and nine repair crews worked to detect and fix 34 leaks.
The problems occurred primarily in Folsom’s eastern area.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
