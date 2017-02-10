Alcohol banned at Roseville club that was site of July shooting

A Roseville restaurant and nightclub that was the scene of a shooting last summer is prohibited from serving or selling alcoholic beverages after receiving a 20-day notice of suspension from the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
The department posted the notice Thursday for the Train Station Supper Club at 1100 Orlando Ave. The suspension resulted from an investigation by the ABC and the Roseville Police Department related to “ongoing disorderly operation of the business and failure to operate as a bona fide eating place (restaurant) as defined by California law,” according to a news release from the ABC.
From September 2014 through July 2016, police responded to the location numerous times for incidents such as fights, assaults, public drunkenness and disturbing the peace, the release said.
On July 1, 2016 officers responded to a report of shots fired outside the club. According to stories in The Sacramento Bee at the time, the incident occurred about 11:42 p.m. At least three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries suffered when more than 100 rounds were fired outside the club from multiple weapons, including handguns and rifles, according to Roseville police.
Officers learned that numerous patrons were inside the nightclub when an argument began. The gunfire started when one of the groups involved in the argument went outside, police said.
In addition to the people who were injured, bullets struck homes and businesses in the surrounding neighborhood, as well as a number of cars.
No one could be reached by phone at the business Friday evening. A recorded message indicated it was also a catering business.
The Train Station Supper Club is prohibited from serving or selling alcoholic beverages for 20 days. “Additionally, the suspension will remain indefinitely until there is either compliance with the laws for ABC businesses with a restaurant license, the license is changed to be a bar without food service, or the license is transferred to person(s) acceptable to the department,” the ABC news release said.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
