Alcohol banned at Roseville club that was site of July shooting

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying Pause

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

2:14 Ramping up water releases at Oroville

1:48 Oroville Dam spillway endangers baby salmon

0:37 Scene from freight train derailment in Elk Grove that sent cars into river

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

0:47 Placer official details investigation into death of ski patrol member at Squaw Valley

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:19 Vigil for missing Yolo teens at Woodland church