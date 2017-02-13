Crime - Sacto 911

February 13, 2017 2:45 PM

New mudslide reduces westbound I-80 to one lane near Baxter

A new mudslide occurred Monday afternoon on Interstate 80 in the Baxter area.

The California Department of Transportation reported about 2:30 p.m. that mud and debris slid across westbound I-80, blocking both lanes. But around 2:45 p.m., Caltrans said on Twitter that one lane remains open westbound through the Baxter area.

Caltrans had no estimate of when the westbound lanes would reopen.

The Baxter area was the site of a mudslide Friday morning that closed traffic in both directions into the night. While eastbound lanes reopened around midnight, westbound lanes did not open until about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Highway 50 remains “indefinitely closed” because of several mudslides that have been difficult to clear.

