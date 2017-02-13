Crime - Sacto 911

February 13, 2017 3:22 PM

High-speed pursuit of RV ends in seven-vehicle crash in Roseville with five injured

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Five people were taken to hospitals Monday after a seven-vehicle collision involving a law-enforcement pursuit of a speeding recreational vehicle in Roseville.

Three people were reported to have minor to moderate injuries, and police were awaiting word on the condition of the other two, according to a Roseville Police Department news release.

Roseville police and fire personnel received a report at 2:57 p.m. of a collision at Baseline and Fiddyment roads. They learned that shortly before the crash, a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy saw two drivers arguing on Cirby Way near Vernon Street. The deputy found out they had been involved in a minor collision. One driver pulled over, but the other, a woman driving a large RV, drove away.

The deputy followed the RV, but it continued at high speed with the driver running red lights, the news release said. At Baseline and Fiddyment, the RV collided with other vehicles. The RV caught fire, but the deputy and bystanders got the driver out of the vehicle, police said.

The RV driver was among the five people injured.

Traffic was closed at Baseline and Fiddyment, and police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Crash scene at major Roseville intersection

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos