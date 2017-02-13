High-speed pursuit of RV ends in seven-vehicle crash in Roseville with five injured

Five people were taken to hospitals Monday after a seven-vehicle collision involving a law-enforcement pursuit of a speeding recreational vehicle in Roseville.
Three people were reported to have minor to moderate injuries, and police were awaiting word on the condition of the other two, according to a Roseville Police Department news release.
Roseville police and fire personnel received a report at 2:57 p.m. of a collision at Baseline and Fiddyment roads. They learned that shortly before the crash, a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy saw two drivers arguing on Cirby Way near Vernon Street. The deputy found out they had been involved in a minor collision. One driver pulled over, but the other, a woman driving a large RV, drove away.
The deputy followed the RV, but it continued at high speed with the driver running red lights, the news release said. At Baseline and Fiddyment, the RV collided with other vehicles. The RV caught fire, but the deputy and bystanders got the driver out of the vehicle, police said.
The RV driver was among the five people injured.
Traffic was closed at Baseline and Fiddyment, and police asked drivers to avoid the area.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
