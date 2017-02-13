Crime - Sacto 911

February 13, 2017 4:23 PM

Woman dies when vehicle hits tree on I-80 near Davis

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A Fairfield woman died Monday morning when the vehicle she was driving eastbound on Interstate 80 near Davis left the roadway and struck a tree.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. east of Mace Boulevard. A 2015 Nissan was traveling eastbound when for some reason the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. The Nissan traveled southeast off the freeway and struck a tree.

The woman’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

The collision remains under investigation, and it has not been determined whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, the news release said.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

