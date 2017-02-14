Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center

Elijah Moore, a 17 year-old from Woodland, was reported missing by his mother on Monday, Nov. 6, 2016. She indicated she had not seen or heard from her son since Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elijah Moore attended school on Nov. 4, 2016, and later cashed a check at California Check Cashing located at 115 Main St., in Woodland as confirmed by this surveillance footage. On the day of his disappearance, Moore was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt; yellow shirt; khaki pants; and tan work boots. He also carried a green backpack. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the return of Elijah Moore and classmate Enrique Rios. The two friends, who attend Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland, vanished 25 days apart with little evidence to indicate where they went or who, if anyone, they may be with at this time.