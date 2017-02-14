Crime - Sacto 911

February 14, 2017 9:43 PM

West Sacramento police offer ‘exchange zone’ for potentially dangerous transactions

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

The West Sacramento Police Department has set aside part of its parking lot as a safe space for child custody exchanges and internet transactions between buyers and sellers.

The department launched the “Safe and Secure” program Monday, designating two parking spots in front of the police station that are under 24-hour surveillance and are clearly marked with signs indicating their use, according to a Police Department news release.

Transactions originating on the internet have been linked to criminal activity nationwide, police said. People posing as buyers arrange to meet with sellers and the sellers become victims of a crime.

Officers also often are dispatched to civil stand-by calls involving child custody exchanges. “These calls sometimes end up with two parents engaged in a screaming match in front of their children,” the news release stated.

The designated spaces at the Police Department are intended to provide extra oversight for people worried about potentially dangerous encounters.

“Our hope is that the exchange zone will positively impact the crime rate for internet originated transactions and minimize disputes during child custody exchanges within our city,” the news release said.

The department’s entire parking lot is under 24-hour surveillance, police said, so if the designated spaces are full, people can use other spaces in the lot.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos