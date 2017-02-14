West Sacramento police offer ‘exchange zone’ for potentially dangerous transactions

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours Pause

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues

1:58 Boy celebrates third birthday in evacuation shelter in Chico with help of CHP officers

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

0:57 Crash scene at major Roseville intersection

0:23 Caltrans crews try to clear mudslide debris along westbound Interstate 80

1:21 Sacramento cop's drug arrest follows investigation stemming from Oct. 13 tip

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway