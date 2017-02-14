Crime - Sacto 911

February 14, 2017 9:46 PM

Police investigate shooting at south Sacramento Golden Corral restaurant

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

At least one person was injured Tuesday night in a shooting at the Golden Corral restaurant in south Sacramento, according to Sacramento police.

Officer Matthew McPhail said the shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. at the restaurant in the 7700 block of West Stockton Boulevard.

One person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. McPhail said another person who showed up an at area hospital with injuries may also have been involved in the shooting.

He said both are males, and it was not known what triggered the shooting.

No information was available on their conditions.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos