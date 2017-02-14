Police investigate shooting at south Sacramento Golden Corral restaurant

At least one person was injured Tuesday night in a shooting at the Golden Corral restaurant in south Sacramento, according to Sacramento police.
Officer Matthew McPhail said the shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. at the restaurant in the 7700 block of West Stockton Boulevard.
One person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. McPhail said another person who showed up an at area hospital with injuries may also have been involved in the shooting.
He said both are males, and it was not known what triggered the shooting.
No information was available on their conditions.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
