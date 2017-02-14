Four men arrested in Folsom Circle K robbery

Four men were arrested following the robbery of a Circle K market in Folsom early Tuesday morning.
Folsom police received a call at 5:39 a.m. reporting that three young white men had entered the store at 95 Natoma St. armed with what appeared to be a handgun, and had taken goods and money, according to a Police Department news release.
Officers, assisted by police dogs from Folsom and a nearby agency, searched a nearby apartment complex where the men had last been seen. One suspect was located at the scene, police said.
The investigation led to Placerville, where Folsom officers and detectives joined Placerville police officers in searching for the other men. They were located in the area of Coloma Court, but one man fled.
Nearby El Dorado High School was locked down while officers searched for the fleeing suspect, who was later apprehended, according to the news release.
Arrested were Noah Jordan Belcher, 18, Geofry Edward Hamil, 22, and Seth James Johnson, 20, all of Placerville, and Alex David Simon, 20, whose community of residence was not given. They were to be booked into Sacramento County Jail of suspicion of offenses related to the robbery.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
