Man suffers burns, arrest after honey oil lab explodes

A Citrus Heights man suffered burns Tuesday afternoon in what police said was an explosion of a honey-oil lab at a residence.
Citrus Heights police received several calls about 2:50 p.m. reporting smoke coming from a duplex in the 5800 block of Sperry Drive. As officers were responding to the home, the sole occupant of the duplex ran outside suffering from burns sustained in a fire that resulted from a small chemical explosion, according to a Police Department news release.
During the investigation, officers determined that the occupant, 49-year-old David Aaron Jantz, was attempting a chemical solvent extraction of butane to manufacture hash oil from marijuana, police said.
The process is extremely dangerous and has resulted in deaths and injuries nationwide, the news release said.
With the help of the California Multijurisdictional Methamphetamine Enforcement Team, the lab was safely removed from the residence, police said.
Jantz was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance through chemical solvent extraction, a felony.
Police stressed that the passage of Proposition 64, which allows people over 21 years of age to possess specified amounts of marijuana, did not legalize the chemical extraction process used to create hash or honey oil. They advise anyone who becomes aware of a lab to go to a safe location and notify a local law enforcement agency.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
