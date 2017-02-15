Crime - Sacto 911

February 15, 2017 11:42 AM

Firefighters, police take man from log in Sacramento River to hospital

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof and Randy Pench

blindelof@sacbee.com

Police and firefighters helped retrieve a man Wednesday from a half-submerged log in the Sacramento River.

A call came in about 11:15 a.m. about the need to rescue the man in the water near Front and O streets. Once firefighters arrived, they found the man sitting on a big tree branch lodged near the river’s bank.

Sacramento Police Sgt. David Nasca said that an officer was asked to assist firefighters because a knife sheath was found nearby. Sacramento firefighters were hesitant to approach with inflatable rafts.

An officer got in a boat along with firefighters and approached the man who was “fully compliant,” Nasca said.

“He got in the boat,” Nasca said. “He had apparently used some narcotics in the recent past, which caused some mental issues.”

The man was eventually taken to the hospital for medical treatment, Nasca said. There was nothing criminal about what the man did, Nasca said.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos