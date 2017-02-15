Firefighters, police take man from log in Sacramento River to hospital

Police and firefighters helped retrieve a man Wednesday from a half-submerged log in the Sacramento River.
A call came in about 11:15 a.m. about the need to rescue the man in the water near Front and O streets. Once firefighters arrived, they found the man sitting on a big tree branch lodged near the river’s bank.
Sacramento Police Sgt. David Nasca said that an officer was asked to assist firefighters because a knife sheath was found nearby. Sacramento firefighters were hesitant to approach with inflatable rafts.
An officer got in a boat along with firefighters and approached the man who was “fully compliant,” Nasca said.
“He got in the boat,” Nasca said. “He had apparently used some narcotics in the recent past, which caused some mental issues.”
The man was eventually taken to the hospital for medical treatment, Nasca said. There was nothing criminal about what the man did, Nasca said.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
