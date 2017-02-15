Foundation honoring slain Sacramento officer funds new police dog

Sacramento police have a new police dog courtesy of a foundation established in memory of a fallen city police officer.
Finn, a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois, recently completed training and is partnered with Officer Scott Harshbarger, a 16-year veteran of the Sacramento Police Department, according to a department news release. Harshbarger’s first K-9, Bing, recently was forced to retire after suffering an on-duty injury, police said.
Finn joined the K-9 unit thanks to funds donated to the Police Department by the William C. Bean Memorial Foundation. The foundation is operated by Bill Bean Sr., father of William Bean Jr., a Sacramento police officer who was slain during a traffic stop on Feb. 9, 1999 in North Sacramento.
The foundation, established days after the officer’s death, offers scholarships to area high schools, Sierra College and the Butte Police Academy.
Bill Bean Sr. has assisted with funding for police dogs in the belief that additional K-9 teams in the city would increase officer safety and possibly help avoid incidents like that which led to the slaying of his son, the news release said.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
