Arrest made in series of Citrus Heights home invasion burglaries

A man currently on probation for burglary has been arrested in connection with a string of recent burglaries in Citrus Heights.
Levi Pierce, 23, is a suspect in approximately 14 burglaries and 11 attempted burglaries reported in recent weeks, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department news release. Many of the incidents occurred while residents were home and asleep, police said.
The burglaries were concentrated in the western portion of the city near Interstate 80 and occurred in the early morning hours. Police said entry typically was made through unlocked doors and windows. The intruder took small items and cash from the homes, and is believed to have used open space and creek areas as escape routes.
Police said Thursday that evidence of the burglaries was found during Pierce’s arrest and detectives are working to return the stolen property to owners.
