Arrest made in series of Citrus Heights home invasion burglaries

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world Pause

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

0:37 Scene from freight train derailment in Elk Grove that sent cars into river

0:57 Crash scene at major Roseville intersection

1:58 Boy celebrates third birthday in evacuation shelter in Chico with help of CHP officers

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

0:34 Witness describes wires running into gas tank as bomb threat closes Tower Bridge

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'