Satellite TV installer accused of child molestation during purported service call

An installation subcontractor for several satellite television companies has been arrested by Woodland police on suspicion of child molestation.
Miguel Angel Perez, 46, of Sacramento was taken into custody Thursday morning following investigation of an incident reported Monday in Woodland. Police said they were called about 4:24 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Cottonwood Street, where a woman reported that a satellite installer had persuaded her to allow him to enter her apartment to check for equipment problems, according to a Police Department news release.
The woman told officers that the man had installed the family’s equipment in June. When he arrived at the apartment unsolicited Monday, the woman said she told him they were not experiencing any problems with the satellite service, but he persisted and finally persuaded her to let him in to check the equipment. The woman told officers that she went into her daughter’s bedroom a few minutes later and found the man molesting the girl, the news release said. The woman said the installer asked her not to call police and left the apartment complex.
Woodland detectives contacted several major companies that provide satellite service in the region in an attempt to identify the man, because the family did not know his name or for which company he worked. None of the satellite service providers reported sending anyone to the victim’s address for a service check, police said. Further investigation led detectives to identify Perez as the suspect in the case.
Perez was arrested without incident at 8:30 a.m. Thursday near his home in the 4400 block of Sixth Street in Sacramento, police said. He was later booked into Yolo County Jail on suspicion of entering an inhabited dwelling and assaulting another with the intent to commit a lewd act on a child and committing a lewd act on a child. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Police ask anyone who has had similar encounters with Perez to call the Woodland Police Department at 530-661-7800.
