February 17, 2017 5:38 PM

Lithium battery in student backpack blamed for fire at Tahoe City high school

By Cathy Locke

A lithium battery in a student's backpack is believed to have caused a fire that resulted in minor damage at North Tahoe High School in Tahoe City on Friday, according to the North Tahoe Fire Protection District.

Fire crews responded about 9:29 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at the high school. The fire alarm was activated because of smoke in the auditorium, according to a fire district news release.

When firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had been extinguished. They also found evidence that it was caused by malfunction of a lithium battery in a student’s backpack, the news release said.

The fire, which reportedly started in the backpack, spread to the floor of the auditorium, causing minor damage. Bystanders reported that the battery emitted flames, which were immediately extinguished by people nearby, according to the fire district.

The school was evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

