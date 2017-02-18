Crime - Sacto 911

February 18, 2017 8:57 AM

Wrong-way driver fleeing deputies on I-5 causes major crash, 2 deaths

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

A major collision that closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 on Saturday morning near Richards Boulevard was caused by a wrong-way driver fleeing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies, the California Highway Patrol reported

The collision killed two men in a red Toyota Sienna that was being chased by deputies. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the men as George Cooper, 26, of Sacramento and Dwayne Zachary, 29, whose city of residence wasn’t given.

A truck driver involved in the incident was taken to a hospital with major injuries, said Michael Bradley, CHP spokesman. The highway was reopened about 11:30 a.m., Bradley said.

The Sacramento Fire Department initially reported the collision at 8:07 a.m. in a department tweet.

BOOKMARK: See current Sacramento traffic

The chase between the driver of a red Toyota Sienna and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies began about 7 a.m. near El Camino Avenue and the Capital City Freeway when officers ran the vehicle’s license plate and found that it was reported as a stolen vehicle.

“Unfortunately, the vehicle failed to yield to the lights and sirens, and a pursuit entailed into the downtown area,” Bradley said.

The car eventually entered J Street, heading opposite of the traffic flow on the one-way street. Because of safety concerns, officers terminated the pursuit, Bradley said. The Toyota Sienna then got onto Interstate 5 using the J Street offramp and started driving northbound on the southbound side of the highway.

The vehicle went roughly a half mile before colliding with a box truck, Bradley said.

Cleanup of the I-5 fatal crash caused by fleeing wrong-way driver

The major collision that closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Richards Boulevard Saturday morning was caused by a wrong way driver who was fleeing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Michae

Robin Opsahl The Sacramento Bee

By about 10:30 a.m., the wrecked van was strapped onto the back of a tow truck as cleanup crews continued to clear chunks of metal off the freeway.

The Sacramento CHP will handle an investigation into the collision, Bradley said.

Bradley urged anyone who has information about the collision to contact CHP at 916-861-1300.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Cleanup of the I-5 fatal crash caused by fleeing wrong-way driver

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos