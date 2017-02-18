Sacramento man identified as pedestrian fatally struck by a car Thursday night

A Sacramento man was identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a passing car on Marysville Boulevard on Thursday night.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office named the victim as Ronald Lorenza Johnson, 62.
The crash was was reported to police at 7:18 p.m. at the Marysville Boulevard and Roanoke Avenue intersection near the Del Paso Heights neighborhood. The police department said they believe Johnson was walking across a marked crosswalk on Marysville Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan traveling northbound on the road.
Officers found an unresponsive Johnson upon arrival. Despite life saving efforts by officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said driver of the sedan remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.
