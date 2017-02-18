Crime - Sacto 911

February 18, 2017 12:47 PM

Sacramento man identified as pedestrian fatally struck by a car Thursday night

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

A Sacramento man was identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a passing car on Marysville Boulevard on Thursday night.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office named the victim as Ronald Lorenza Johnson, 62.

The crash was was reported to police at 7:18 p.m. at the Marysville Boulevard and Roanoke Avenue intersection near the Del Paso Heights neighborhood. The police department said they believe Johnson was walking across a marked crosswalk on Marysville Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan traveling northbound on the road.

Officers found an unresponsive Johnson upon arrival. Despite life saving efforts by officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said driver of the sedan remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

CHP officer details what happened in the I-5 crash killing two people

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos