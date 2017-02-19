Man arrested after barricading himself in Sacramento home for several hours

Flood waters in Plumas County nearly claimed an 81-year-old man Friday afternoon. The Indian Valley resident tried to drive across Arlington Bridge near Crescent Mills despite several inches of water on the bridge surface. When his vehicle stalled he stepped out of it and was immediately swept downstream, said Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood. Hagwood was 30 seconds away in an Air National Guard helicopter assessing flood damage and the need for evacuations in Indian Valley. The helicopter swooped down over Indian Creek and lowered a trained rescue officer to the man, who was clinging to a willow tree 100 yards below the bridge.