Man arrested after barricading himself in Sacramento home for several hours

Sacramento police arrested a man Sunday afternoon on the 500 block of 18th Street.
Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters

Flood waters in Plumas County nearly claimed an 81-year-old man Friday afternoon. The Indian Valley resident tried to drive across Arlington Bridge near Crescent Mills despite several inches of water on the bridge surface. When his vehicle stalled he stepped out of it and was immediately swept downstream, said Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood. Hagwood was 30 seconds away in an Air National Guard helicopter assessing flood damage and the need for evacuations in Indian Valley. The helicopter swooped down over Indian Creek and lowered a trained rescue officer to the man, who was clinging to a willow tree 100 yards below the bridge.

Scene from freight train derailment in Elk Grove that sent cars into river

A freight train derailed from its tracks and sent cars tumbling into the water Friday afternoon. This is video from Robert "Doc" Souza, who was one of the first people on the scene. Cosumnes Fire Department Battalion Chief Kris Hubbard said about 14 railroad cars left the track near the Cosumnes River about 1 p.m. Hubbard said he believed the train was northbound and was on an elevated train trestle immediately adjacent to Dillard Road and Highway 99.

