February 19, 2017 7:20 PM

Man barricades himself in Sacramento home, surrenders voluntarily after several hours

Sacramento police arrested a man Sunday night when he voluntarily surrendered after barricading himself in a Sacramento home for several hours.

Police arrived at the 500 block of 18th Street shortly after 1 p.m. to find the man alone in the residence. Initially, police believed the man and a woman were involved in a domestic dispute and the man was trying to harm himself, said Matthew McPhail, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

McPhail said officers believed the man had access to a firearm and eventually spoke to him on the phone in hopes he would surrender voluntarily.

Just as Sacramento police crisis negotiators and the SWAT team arrived shortly before 6 p.m., the man surrendered peacefully, McPhail said. No one was injured.

“The man was clearly upset about the circumstances that led to police being called out to the home,” McPhail said. The man was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant. A search of the home produced no firearm, McPhail added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea

