Crime Q&A: What happened to men convicted of murder in marijuana robbery?

Q: Desmond Eaddy and Aaron Newby both were convicted for the murder of Peter Standley in April 2015. How much time did they get?
Nutty D, Sacramento
A: A Sacramento County jury found Desmond Eaddy and Aaron Newby guilty of first-degree murder in the April 2015 shooting death of 39-year-old Peter Standley during a robbery at an apartment in Sacramento’s Noralto neighborhood.
Both were sentenced in October 2016 to life in prison without possibility of parole, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online.
Eaddy, 22, is at High Dessert State Prison in Susanville, and Newby, 20, is at California State Prison Solano in Vacaville.
According to stories in The Sacramento Bee, Eaddy and Newby went to the Lampasas Apartments on April 26, 2015 to steal marijuana from Standley. Surveillance video from the complex showed Newby, Eaddy and Standley going into Standley’s apartment. Minutes later, Eaddy was seen leaving with two bags of marijuana and a gun. Newby was a few feet behind him, followed by Standley, who was chasing them, authorities said.
Standley had been shot in the chest and died a few minutes later as Eaddy and Newby ran to a waiting car.
Eaddy dropped the marijuana as he fled, and surveillance video showed him returning a minute later to retrieve it. Witnesses testified that Newby stood near the car pointing a gun at a crowd, prosecutors said.
