February 22, 2017 6:36 AM

Investigation continues into homicide of man in Galt

By Bill Lindelof

Galt police report that a man was found killed in front of a home on Poplar Street.

Officers were called about 11 p.m. Tuesday to the residence in the 300 block of Poplar Street, where they found the unresponsive man. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was begun, but the man was declared dead at 11:13 p.m.

The dead man’s name and the manner in which he was killed have not been released.

“Based on preliminary investigation, this has been classified as a homicide,” according to a Police Department news release.

No further information has been released as of Wednesday morning.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079

