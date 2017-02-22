DA: Evidence at Samantha Green trial led to charges against Baby Justice’s dad

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office outlined its case Wednesday against the father of Justice Rees, the days old infant found dead in a slough in 2015.
Frank Tallieson Rees, is to be arraigned Thursday in Yolo Superior Court on involuntary manslaughter and felony charges of child endangerment and administering of a controlled substance. Rees was arrested Tuesday and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Justice’s mother, Samantha Green, was sentenced in December to 15 years to life in prison in connection with the baby’s death. Evidence at her trial was a "significant factor in our decision" to file charges against Rees, said Yolo County DA Jeff Reisig.
"The discussion about Rees' culpability in this case has been ongoing since day one,” Reisig said.
A meth-addled Green had wandered overnight with the 19-day-old baby in an ill-fated attempt to look for Rees, who left alone for Knights Landing after an argument with Green at a Woodland gas station over a planned sexual liaison with a female friend of his. Green emerged crying and screaming from Ridge Cut Slough and flagged down a resident to say her baby was missing and likely dead.
Searchers found Justice on February 25, 2015, still clad in the onesie he wore when Green packed him up at the Woodland home she and Rees shared with his parents. Medical examiners said exposure to the elements due to neglect caused the baby’s death.
Rees was not charged at the time of Justice’s death, but the ex-felon was arrested on unrelated charges in the days after Justice’s death after a search of his home found methamphetamine, a narcotics pipe and ammunition banned as a condition of his parole. Justice was born with methamphetamine in his system.
During Green’s month-long murder trial last summer, her attorney, Yolo County Public Defender Tracie Olson, described Rees as a manipulating, womanizing ex-convict who controlled Green’s life, first as her drug dealer, then as Justice’s father.
