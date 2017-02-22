Armed robbery caught on surveillance cameras outside victim's south Sacramento home

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery caught on several surveillance cameras. The incident happened on February 13, 2017, around 10:30 p.m. in south Sacramento. The video shows the victim returning home, walking up her driveway and being robbed at gunpoint before she could open the door. The robber took her cell phone and an undisclosed amount of money.
Cleanup of the I-5 fatal crash caused by fleeing wrong-way driver

The major collision that closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Richards Boulevard Saturday morning was caused by a wrong way driver who was fleeing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Michael Bradley. Because of safety concerns, officers terminated the pursuit before the car entered the freeway.

Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters

Flood waters in Plumas County nearly claimed an 81-year-old man Friday afternoon. The Indian Valley resident tried to drive across Arlington Bridge near Crescent Mills despite several inches of water on the bridge surface. When his vehicle stalled he stepped out of it and was immediately swept downstream, said Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood. Hagwood was 30 seconds away in an Air National Guard helicopter assessing flood damage and the need for evacuations in Indian Valley. The helicopter swooped down over Indian Creek and lowered a trained rescue officer to the man, who was clinging to a willow tree 100 yards below the bridge.

