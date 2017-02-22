Armed robbery caught on surveillance cameras outside victim's south Sacramento home

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery caught on several surveillance cameras. The incident happened on February 13, 2017, around 10:30 p.m. in south Sacramento. The video shows the victim returning home, walking up her driveway and being robbed at gunpoint before she could open the door. The robber took her cell phone and an undisclosed amount of money.