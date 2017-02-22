Crime - Sacto 911

February 22, 2017 5:43 PM

Caltrans worker escapes serious injuries when tree falls on truck in Nevada County

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A California Department of Transportation employee escaped serious injury when a falling tree crushed the top of his pickup truck on Highway 49 in Nevada County.

Joseph E. Vaars, 46, a resident of the Grass Valley area, was driving a Caltrans Ford F-250 pickup truck on Highway 49 north of the Fawnbrooke Access Road about 2:05 a.m. Tuesday.

A large tree on the west side of the roadway, became uprooted due to heavy rain, wind and saturated soil, and fell in an easterly direction onto the highway and the moving pickup, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

Vaars saw the falling tree out of the corner of his eye and leaned to his right across the front seat. The tree fell onto the pickup, crushing the entire top of the vehicle, including the cab compartment and roof, the news release said.

Vaars had no time to to apply the brakes or steer away from the falling tree before it struck, according to the CHP, but he was eventually able to stop the truck and get out of the vehicle on his own.

He was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley with what the CHP described as moderate injuries.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Randy Green, father of Samantha Green, on arrest of Frank Rees

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos