Bell toll ceremony honors CHP officer who died after south Sacramento chase

A lone bell tone echoed through a courtyard at midday Thursday at the California Highway Patrol Academy in West Sacramento as local law enforcement honored Lucas Chellew, 31, the CHP officer who died during a high-speed chase Wednesday in south Sacramento.
The eight-year veteran and father of two children was pursuing a fleeing motorcyclist on Fruitridge Road, east of Highway 99. The chase ended about 5:45 p.m., when Chellew, 31, was involved in a collision just past Stockton Boulevard and thrown from his bike.
Chellew was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m.
“Officer Chellew realized what a CHP officer should always be, a dedicated, selfless public servant” CHP Commissioner Joseph Farrow said to hundreds of law enforcement members who attended the bell toll ceremony. “He will not be forgotten.”
The entire south Sacramento CHP office, Highway Patrol officers from the north and east Sacramento divisions, as well as officers from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Sacramento Police Department joined the ceremonial bell ringing. Flags were set at half staff as CHP officers rang the bell.
Chellew’s family, including his wife, and two children – a son and a daughter – stood at the front of the ceremony. Charles Chellew, the fallen officer’s father and a former captain and commander of the North Sacramento CHP area office, and Hanna Chellew, the 31-year-old’s younger sister who also served as a CHP officer, also attended.
Chellew began his career with the CHP after graduating from the West Sacramento academy in May 2009 and was assigned to work in south Sacramento, according to a CHP news release. Farrow said CHP detectives are actively investigating the collision.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
Comments