Sheriff: Man who died after police used stun gun was under influence of methamphetamine

A toxicology report established that a man who died after Woodland police used a stun gun to gain control of him was under the influence of methamphetamine and amphetamine, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Feb. 8 death of 30-year-old Michael Anthony Barrera of Woodland. He died in handcuffs after police detained him on suspicion of exposing himself to people at a Woodland apartment complex and later charging at police with a golf club.
The Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the toxicology results from NMS Labs in a news release. The toxicology results are related to the autopsy. The cause of death is pending completion of the autopsy report, according to he news release.
Officers went to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Matmor Road, near Highway 113 and East Gibson Road about 12:15 p.m. regarding reports of a man wearing a trench coat over a towel and exposing himself to people. A witness said he was carrying a pair of scissors and a chef’s knife, according to police.
Another caller later told dispatchers that the man was a few blocks south near the 1300 block of Coolidge Place holding a knife and a golf club. A witness told police the man was trying to break into cars.
When officers located Barrera, he was acting erratically and swinging the golf club around, according to a Police Department news release. They told Barrera several times to put down the golf club and tried to negotiate with him before he charged officers, who then used a Taser to gain control of him, police said.
Police reported that one officer was injured during the incident.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
