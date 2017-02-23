Plea, reduced bail request expected at hearing in Baby Justice case

1:36 Out-of-bounds snowboarder rescued at Heavenly Pause

0:39 California Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from Senate floor after speaking against Tom Hayden

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

1:03 Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice

0:25 Tower Bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb

0:32 Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest

0:34 Witness describes wires running into gas tank as bomb threat closes Tower Bridge

1:02 Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove