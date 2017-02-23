Crime - Sacto 911

February 23, 2017 10:03 PM

Pedestrian dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver near Gold River

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A man was killed Thursday night near Gold River when he was struck by a truck or SUV as he crossed Sunrise Boulevard north of Coloma Road. The driver, who apparently tried to stop, left the scene without calling for assitance, authorities said.

Officer Tommy Riggin, CHP spokesman, said officers responded to a call about 8:15 p.m. The man, who was not in a crosswalk, was found in the northbound fast lane of traffic about 300 feet north of Coloma Road. Officers found skid marks indicating that driver of the vehicle tried to stop before hitting the pedestrian, but then left the scene, he said.

Riggin said officers had located no witnesses, but they found a mirror at the scene that indicates the vehicle was either a truck or an SUV.

No information was available regarding the victim’s age or where he lived.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

