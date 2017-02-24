Crime - Sacto 911

February 24, 2017 6:39 AM

Man arrested after driving into Sacramento jail through roll-up delivery door

By Bill Lindelof

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism after deputies said he busted into Sacramento County Jail early Friday morning through a roll-up prisoner delivery door.

Damage was heavy to the big door on Sixth Street where officers usually drive in suspects to be booked at the downtown jail. Deputies guarded the damaged entrance after the entry by the motorist.

The driver, Craig Joseph Dumas, was able to get all the way into the jail garage with his car. Once inside the normally secure area, Dumas got out of his vehicle and was immediately taken into custody, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department press release.

He was arrested on the vandalism charge and for violation of probation. The Sacramento Police Department also arrested him on suspicion of false reporting of a bomb.

The reason behind the destructive behavior was not released. His bail was set $1.1 million.

