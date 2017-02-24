Red Bluff teen hit and killed crossing Madison Avenue

A teen was killed when she tried to cross Madison Avenue against the light, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Sable Harris, 17, of Red Bluff died at the scene.
Harris and a friend were standing at a crosswalk about 11:15 p.m. Thursday at Interstate 80 and Madison Avenue waiting for the signal to change. After waiting for a while, the two decided to cross against the “Don’t Walk” pedestrian signal, according to the CHP.
The two ran across Madison Avenue and at some point the friend saw oncoming traffic and stopped.
Harris continued and was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling about 45 mph on Madison Avenue.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
