Feds arrest two Sacramento men on black market gun charges

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew Pause

1:36 Out-of-bounds snowboarder rescued at Heavenly

0:50 CHP motorcycle officer dies in high speed chase

0:37 Homicide of Rocklin girl investigated

3:13 Sacramento blues musician arraigned

0:52 Hearing in Rocklin homicide delayed over question of media access

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

2:02 Father next in line for trial after charges aired in death of days-old Justice Rees

2:00 How police shootings and protests are leading to reform measures