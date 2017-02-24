Feds arrest two Sacramento men on black market gun charges

Federal authorities have arrested two Sacramento men in an investigation into the illegal manufacture and sale of 17 assault rifles and the sale of three other commercially manufactured handguns.
James Jordan Smallwood, 25, and his uncle, John Henry Smallwood, 45, were taken into custody on Wednesday following searches of their respective homes in North Natomas.
The complaint against the two men who are being held without bond accuses them both of unlawfully dealing in firearms, possession of unregistered firearms, unlawfully transferring firearms, possession of firearms without serial numbers and transporting and delivering unregistered firearms. They were scheduled for detention hearings Friday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Allison Claire.
According to a search warrant affidavit filed in the case, James Smallwood made eight deliveries to an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives between Sept. 28 and Feb. 9. The affidavit says the undercover agent paid Smallwood $32,600 for the guns.
The transactions are the latest made public in a thriving black market in the bootleg AR-15-type assault rifles and other weapons. At least 87 of the AR-15-style firearms have been taken off the streets in the Sacramento area by federal agents in the last 28 months.
In the Smallwood case, agents said it was a Craigslist advertisement that tipped them off to what they described as the illegal gun distribution operation. In checking out the ad, the agents came in contact with James Smallwood, who directed an undercover officer to a Del Taco fast food restaurant where he sold him a Mossberg 715T semi-automatic rifle for $1,000, according to the affidavit.
The other transactions were made outside the Burlington Coat Factory off Truxel Road in North Natomas, the affidavit said, with the undercover agent delivering the money in exchange for the guns.
At one point, James Smallwood told the agent "that the firearms were coming from Nevada," the affidavit said.
Sacramento County and federal court records do not show any previous court cases on either of the Smallwoods. The search warrant affidavit, however, says that James Smallwood was arrested in 2007 and that he listed John Smallwood as his next of kin at his uncle’s address on Elderdown Way. The search warrant for James Smallwood was for his house on nearby Logansport Way in North Natomas.
Neither of the Smallwoods is a licensed federal firearms dealer, according to the affidavit.
Federal officials did not comment on the case prior to Friday’s detention hearing.
John Smallwood’s attorney, Olaf Hedberg, said he was going to ask for the release of his client. James Smallwood’s federal defender could not be reached for comment.
