Marysville police find items stolen from house during Lake Oroville evacuation

Marysville police announced Friday that they recovered several items stolen from a house during the Lake Oroville evacuation when officers searched a home with a warrant.
The search resulted in the arrest of seven people on various charges. A 4-year-old also was taken into protective custody.
Marysville was among the communities under immediate evacuation Feb. 12 due to concerns about the potential failure of the Lake Oroville emergency spillway.
The residence, in the 900 block of Jacobs Street, had been the target of a police investigation for the last few months, according to a Police Department news release. In addition to the stolen property, detectives found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during Friday’s 7 a.m. search.
Detectives also found a 4-year-old at the home, which led to an investigation of a drug-endangered-child case in conjunction with Yuba County Child Protective Services, the news release said. Based on living conditions, the child was placed with Child Protective Services and the mother was among those arrested following the search.
Arrested were:
- Marcus Brewer, 28, on suspicion of residential burglary, looting, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shemia Ramirez, 35, on suspicion of child endangerment.
- Debra Gomez, 57, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Misty Allen, 46, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of pepper spray and two outstanding warrants.
- Raymond Johnson, 51, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.
- Dameta Jones, 41, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia
- Heather Willis, 27, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.
Police said city code enforcement officials also took action based on the conditions at the residence.
The stolen property has been returned to the owners, the news release said.
